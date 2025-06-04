22 crew members safe after fire aboard cargo ship carrying vehicles off Alaska

There were no reported injuries among the 22 crew members of the Morning Midas.

Crew members abandoned ship, were evacuated onto a lifeboat and rescued by the crew of a nearby merchant vessel called the Cosco Hellas in the North Pacific, roughly 300 miles (490 kilometers) southwest of Adak Island. Adak is about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) west of Anchorage, the state's largest city.

The crew initiated emergency firefighting procedures with the ship's onboard fire suppression system. But they were unable bring the flames under control.

“The relevant authorities have been notified, and we are working closely with emergency responders with a tug being deployed to support salvage and firefighting operations,” Zodiac Maritime said in a statement. “Our priorities are to ensure the continued safety of the crew and protect the marine environment.”

The U.S. Coast Guard said it sent aircrews to Adak and a ship to the area. The status of the fire onboard the ship was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon, but smoke was still emanating from it, according to the Coast Guard.

Rear Admiral Megan Dean, commander of the Coast Guard’s Seventeenth District, said in a statement Wednesday that as the search and rescue part of the response concludes, the Coast Guard is working with Zodiac Maritime to determine how to recover the ship and what will be done with it.

“We are grateful for the selfless actions of the three nearby vessels who assisted in the response and the crew of motor vessel Cosco Hellas, who helped save 22 lives,” Dean said.

The 600-foot (183-meter) Morning Midas, a car and truck carrier, was built in 2006 and sails under a Liberian flag.

The cars left Yantai, China, on May 26, according to the industry site marinetraffic.com. They were being shipped to Lazaro Cardenas, a major Pacific port in Mexico.

Earlier this month, a Dutch safety board called for improving emergency response on North Sea shipping routes after a deadly fire in 2023 on a freighter that was carrying 3,000 automobiles, including nearly 500 electric vehicles, from Germany to Singapore.

That fire killed one person, injured others and burned out of control for a week. The ship was eventually towed to a port in the northern Netherlands for salvage.

Associated Press writer Lisa Baumann reported from Bellingham, Washington.

Credit: AP Credit: AP