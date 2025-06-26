2025 NBA draft tracker: list of first-round picks

The players selected in the first round of the NBA draft Wednesday night in New York:
___
1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, forward, 6-8, 221, Duke
Scouting report: Only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. Led Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws. Ranked in 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings. Set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame. Turns 19 in December.
2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, guard, 6-5, 213, Rutgers
Scouting report: Freshman lefty who thrived as scorer (19.4) and lead ballhandler with two-way potential. Notably scored 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 a day later against then-No. 9 Alabama in November. Averaged 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Son of former NBA guard Ron Harper. Couldn’t lift Rutgers to a winning record despite playing with fellow top prospect Ace Bailey. Turned 19 in March.
3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, guard, 6-4, 193, Baylor
Scouting report: Explosive athleticism stands out at both ends. Above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments. Freshman ranked among combine leaders in max vertical leap (38.5). Must improve outside shooting consistency (34%), but had seven games with at least three made 3s. Had 11 games with three-plus steals.
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets (traded to Phoenix Suns)
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
15. Oklahoma City Thunder
16. Memphis Grizzlies
17. Minnesota Timberwolves
18. Washington Wizards
19. Brooklyn Nets
20. Miami Heat
21. Utah Jazz
22. Atlanta Hawks (traded to Brooklyn Nets)
23. New Orleans Pelicans
24. Oklahoma City Thunder
25. Orlando Magic
26. Brooklyn Nets
27. Brooklyn Nets
28. Boston Celtics
29. Phoenix Suns
30. Los Angeles Clippers
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP