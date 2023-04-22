2024 Republican hopefuls set to meet with Iowa evangelicals

On Thursday, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the nation's leading anti-abortion group, condemned Trump's position that abortion restrictions should be left up to states, not the federal government. The group called it a "morally indefensible position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate," a strong rebuke of a former president whose nominations to the Supreme Court led to Roe's overturning.

The anti-abortion group has said it will not support any White House candidate who does not at a minimum back a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Despite the credit Trump received for his judicial nominations, he was criticized after last year's elections for saying that Republicans' underperformance was due to abortion foes' opposition to exceptions for women who became pregnant by rape or incest or whose life was at risk.

All the Republicans in the race or moving toward running have supported state bans on abortion. Most have been much more cautious about staking a position on a nationwide ban.

Scott has said he would support a federal law to prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. He has a chance on Saturday to share his calls for uniting the nation around Christian faith and hopefulness, a message that diverges from the adversarial tone of Trump and DeSantis.

Pence, whose advocacy group has pushed for Congress to pass legislation including a national abortion ban beginning around six weeks, routinely discusses his Christian faith in speeches. Like Scott, he has visited regularly with evangelical pastors during his early trips to Iowa, with the aim of building rapport with clergy who can be influential in their churches among politically active social conservatives.

They are among the better known GOP prospects set to address the coalition group during question and answer-style conversations with moderators. Also scheduled to appear are entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, radio host Larry Elder, former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson.

Earlier Saturday, Pence planned to meet with a group of Republican women, while Scott was to appear with U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn at a farm south of Des Moines.

