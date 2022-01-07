2-time US champ, Olympic hopeful Liu out with COVID-19

Liu's positive test came back during a routine test all skaters, coaches and other staff are required to take four days after arriving in Nashville. She had not been displaying any symptoms during practice this week.

U.S. Figure Skating is now going through a contact-tracing process in accordance with CDC recommendations.

Liu has long been considered the best hope for an American woman to stand alongside the Russians on the podium in Beijing. The youngest skater ever to win the U.S. championship is one of the few with the ability to land a clean triple axel, though she fell during the short program on what is considered by far the most difficult triple jump.

She still finished with 71.42 points in her program. Bell led with 75.55 and Chen was second with 74.55.

“I don't really think about beating others in competition. When you say, ‘Beat the Russians,’ that's not my goal,” Liu said. “My goal is to skate how I want to skate. And I feel like that's just my goal.”

Leave it to the rest of the close-knit skating world to hype Liu instead. It began when she triumphed at nationals in 2018, breaking Tara Lipinski's record for the youngest winner at 13 years old. And while she was too young to compete at the Pyeongchang Games that year, it was clear that Liu had her sights set on competing in Beijing.

Now, those hopes rest in the hands of a selection committee that will make their decision on Saturday.

So do those of Knierim and Frazier, who were the favorites to win pairs gold in Nashville. The pair won the title last year, when the pandemic prevented any fans from attending nationals in Las Vegas, and Knierim is aiming for another Olympic team after competing with her husband Chris Knierim in Pyeongchang.

"I am devastated,” Frazier said. “Any athlete would agree with me, you always want to have the ability to go out and compete. This has been one of the most emotional days of my career. There’s nothing you can do, you have to be safe and smart, but the competitor in you wants to go out and compete and defend your title.”

Caption Alysa Liu competes in the women's short program during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)

Caption Alysa Liu skates in the ladies short program event during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)