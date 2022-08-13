springfield-news-sun logo
X

2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
43 minutes ago
Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep of Romania advanced to the National Bank Open’s final, beating Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

The 15th-seeded Halep won the tournament in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. Pegula was seeded seventh.

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia faced 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the night semifinal

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Simona Halep reaches for a return to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Jessica Pegula hits a return to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

United States' Jessica Pegula hits a return to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Jessica Pegula hits a return to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Jessica Pegula reacts during her defeat to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

United States' Jessica Pegula reacts during her defeat to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
United States' Jessica Pegula reacts during her defeat to Romania's Simona Halep during the women's National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Simona Halep serves to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Romania's Simona Halep serves to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Romania's Simona Halep serves to United States' Jessica Pegula during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

In Other News
1
Actor and comedian Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
2
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was 'preplanned'
3
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior
4
Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
5
Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top