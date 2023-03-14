2 'The Voice of Holland' ex-stars face sex offense charges

They did not elaborate on the nature of the charges against the two men.

The statement did not identify either man, in line with Dutch privacy rules. Dutch media, including the RTL network that aired the show, identified the 41-year-old as the rapper and Voice coach Ali Bouali, and the 51-year-old as the show's pianist and band leader, Jeroen Rietbergen.

Bouali's lawyer, Bart Swier, said last year that the rapper denied any wrongdoing.

Rietbergen quit the show and said in a statement last year that he had "contact of a sexual nature with some women involved in the program and exchanged sexually tinted WhatsApp messages.”

Rietbergen went on to say that after initially considering the sexual encounters “as reciprocal and equal,” he later came to understand that the women “may have experienced this very differently."

He added: "This insight has made me realize that my behavior has been completely wrong.”

It was not yet clear when the two would face trial. Under the Dutch legal system, their defense lawyers can ask prosecutors to pursue further investigations before trial.