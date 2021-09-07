2 suspects arrested after Bulgari jewelry heist in Paris

The Place Vendome is one of Paris - and Europe's - most expensive and luxurious shopping areas, a base for prestigious establishments such as the Ritz hotel, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel jewelry, as well as the Ministry of Justice. In its center sits the celebrated Column of Vendôme.

Police told the Associated Press that they were alerted to the robbery around noon. Officers gave chase to a car with three suspects inside after seizing two scooters believed to have also used in the crime. The car was later found abandoned.