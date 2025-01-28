2 soldiers, 5 militants killed in southwest Pakistan during attack on security post

The military said that the troops responded bravely and killed the attackers, who the military referred to as “khwarij,” a phrase which the government uses for Pakistani Taliban. Two suicide bombers were also among the five attackers, it said.

In separate statements, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the “martyred soldiers” and praised security forces for repelling the attack.

No group claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban and an outlawed Baloch separatist group, which often attacks security forces in Balochistan and elsewhere in the country.

The gas-rich Baluchistan province has also been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups for more than two decades. They initially wanted a share of provincial resources, but later they launched an insurgency for independence. Pakistani Taliban also have a strong presence in the province.