2 shot, others hurt at Asian Doll college homecoming concert

Livingstone, a private, historically Black school, is located in Salisbury, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Charlotte.

The school's priority is to ensure students' mental health and evaluate public safety measures to create a safe environment, Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said in a statement. The college is cooperating with police as they investigate, he said.

“I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence," Davis said.

The incident was not the only homecoming event to end in a shooting over the weekend. Early Sunday, four people were hurt, including three students, in a shooting during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library as a DJ performed.