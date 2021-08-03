4 ships off UAE in Gulf of Oman warn they've lost control

It wasn't immediately clear what was happening off the coast of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

The vessels — oil tankers called Queen Ematha, the Golden Brilliant, Jag Pooja and Abyss — announced around the same time via their Automatic Identification System trackers that they were “not under command," according to MarineTraffic.com. That typically means a vessel has lost power and can no longer steer.