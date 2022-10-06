2 Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter's questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.