2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

The State Police identified the pilot as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and the passenger as Janet Williams, 66, of Marrero, Louisiana. Both had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and hypothermia set in while they waited to be rescued, Goldstein said. Their rescue was faster than anticipated since the pilot and passenger were able to assist, he said.

The plane was later lowered to the ground revealing a crushed front end.

The single-engine Mooney M20J had departed White Plains, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The utility Pepco had reported that power was temporarily cut to about 120,000 customers in Montgomery County, but it was restored to most of them before the people were rescued.

The county's public school system closed its schools and offices Monday due to the outage’s impact on safety and school operations.

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Pete Piringer Credit: Pete Piringer

Credit: Pete Piringer Credit: Pete Piringer

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner