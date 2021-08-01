2 rare Sumatran tigers recovering after catching COVID-19

“Their condition is good now. Their appetite has returned and they're being active,” Marsitawati said.

Sumatran tigers are the most critically endangered tiger subspecies and are under increasing pressure as their jungle habitat shrinks.

Marsitawati said the Jakarta government is trying to find out how the tigers were infected, because the zoo has been closed as part of coronavirus restrictions. There was no infection among the caretakers and other zoo staff, she said.

Indonesia has become Asia's hot spot with a record number of coronavirus cases in the region.