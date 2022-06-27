BreakingNews
Kroger to offer up to $4,000 of out-of-state travel costs for employees seeking abortion
2 priests killed in northern Mexico to be buried in village

Women hold a portrait of Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as the funeral procession of Morales and fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Women hold a portrait of Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as the funeral procession of Morales and fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Two Jesuit priests killed last week in remote mountains of northern Mexico are awaiting burial in the village where a gunman attacked them inside the church

CEROCAHUI, Mexico (AP) — Two Jesuit priests killed last week in remote mountains of northern Mexico were expected to be buried Monday in the village where a gunman attacked them inside the church.

The Revs. Javier Campos, 79, and Joaquín Mora, 80, had spent much of their lives serving Indigenous Raramuri people of the region. On Sunday, their friends, colleagues and parishioners mourned the priests’ return to Cerocahui in wooden caskets.

Last Monday, a local crime boss pursuing a tourist guide who sought refuge in the church facing Cerocahui’s central square, killed the guide and the two priests. Their bodies were initially taken by their attacker, but were recovered days later.

The attack has drawn strong criticism from the Roman Catholic church to Mexico’s security situation and the federal government’s strategy.

Organized crime has a firm hold on communities in the Tarahumara mountains of Chihuahua state, where they grow marijuana and opium poppy. Colleagues said Campos and Mora provided a moral balance in the marginalized communities controlled by gunmen.

In a Mass Saturday for the priests in the state capital Chihuahua, Rev. Javier Ávila, referenced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s saying of “hugs not bullets,” lamented that “there aren’t enough hugs anymore to cover the bullets.”

From there, the caskets made their way up the winding roads into the mountains where the priests had worked for decades among the impoverished Raramuri. They were to buried later Monday in Cerocahui.

A policeman escorts the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrive to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A policeman escorts the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrive to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A policeman escorts the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrive to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Neighbors receive the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Neighbors receive the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Neighbors receive the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Women embrace during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

Women embrace during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

Women embrace during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

A woman burns incense over the remains of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A woman burns incense over the remains of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A woman burns incense over the remains of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A Tarahumara dancer prepares to perform the traditional ritual "Pascol," before receiving the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A Tarahumara dancer prepares to perform the traditional ritual "Pascol," before receiving the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A Tarahumara dancer prepares to perform the traditional ritual "Pascol," before receiving the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

A nurse is comforted by a woman during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

A nurse is comforted by a woman during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

A nurse is comforted by a woman during the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Creel, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region.

