2 passengers sue United Airlines over engine explosion

“Imagine as a passenger looking out the window of a plane and helplessly watching the engine on fire. The terror you experience lasts a lifetime," Chicago attorney Robert A. Clifford said in an announcement of the lawsuits.

His firm also is representing families of 72 of the passengers who died when a Boeing 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia in 2019.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the United plane's engine failure but has said that microscopic examination supports early suspicions that wear and tear caused a fan blade to snap inside the engine.

Each lawsuit says the passengers seek a judgment above a $50,000 limit along with other costs and damages.