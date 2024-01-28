2 officers on Florida's Space Coast wounded, doing 'OK'

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Two police officers along Florida's Space Coast were wounded and had non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday during what authorities described as "an active incident."
The wounded officers from the Palm Bay Police Department were being treated at a nearby hospital. The agency's police chief told Florida Today that the officer were doing "OK."
In social media posts, the police department asked residents to avoid the neighborhood in northeast Palm Bay where the the officers were hurt.
"There is no threat to the public at this time," the posts said.
A spokeswoman for the police department didn't immediately respond to an email inquiry.
Palm Bay is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Orlando.
In Other News
1
Central Park 5 exoneree and council member says police stopped him...
2
French farmers aim to put Paris 'under siege' in tractor protest...
3
2 masked assailants attack a Roman Catholic church in Istanbul and kill...
4
Zach Edey joins 2000 point, 1000 rebound Big 10 club as No. 2 Purdue...
5
Ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb wins first round of Finland's...