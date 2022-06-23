BreakingNews
Red Power Round Up event opens today, celebrates International Harvester
springfield-news-sun logo
X

2 Nigerians charged in UK over alleged organ-harvesting plan

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
British police have charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the U.K. in order to harvest organs

LONDON (AP) — British police on Thursday charged a man and a woman with conspiring to bring a child to the U.K. in order to harvest organs.

London's Metropolitan Police force said Nigerian nationals Ike Ekweremadu, 60, and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, are accused of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, “namely organ harvesting.”

They are being held in custody and are due to appear in a London court later Thursday.

Police said a child had been taken to safety.

The force said detectives launched an investigation after they were alerted to potential modern slavery offenses in May.

The suspects share the names and ages of a former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate and his wife. The former deputy Senate president's office had no immediate comment.

In Other News
1
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
2
US markets higher as Fed chief addresses Congress again
3
NHL, players union, alumni association team up for NFT deal
4
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors of devastating quake
5
Commonwealth heads call for climate action at Rwanda meeting
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top