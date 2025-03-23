2 months into Trump's second administration, the news industry faces challenges from all directions

Lawsuits. A newly aggressive Federal Communications Commission. An effort to control the press corps that covers the president, prompting legal action by The Associated Press. A gutted Voice of America. Public data stripped from websites. And attacks, amplified anew.

“It’s very clear what’s happening. The Trump administration is on a campaign to do everything it can to diminish and obstruct journalism in the United States," said Bill Grueskin, a journalism professor at Columbia University.

“It’s really nothing like we saw in 2017," he said. “Not that there weren’t efforts to discredit the press, and not that there weren’t things that the press did to discredit themselves.”

Trump supporters say an overdue course correction is in order

Supporters of the president suggest that an overdue correction is in order to reflect new ways that Americans get information and to counter overreach by reporters. Polls have revealed continued public dissatisfaction with journalists — something that has been bedeviling the industry for years.

Tension between presidents and the Fourth Estate is nothing new — an unsurprising clash between desires to control a message and to ask probing, sometimes impertinent questions. Despite the atmosphere, the Republican president talks to reporters much more often than many predecessors, including Democrat Joe Biden, who rarely gave interviews.

An early signal that times had changed came when the White House invited newcomers to press briefings, including podcasters and friendly media outlets. The AP was blocked from covering pool events in a dispute over Trump's renaming of the Gulf of Mexico, setting off a flurry of First Amendment concerns among press advocates and leading the administration to assert that the White House, not the press, should determine who questions him.

Two months before the administration took office, former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who served under Republican President George W. Bush, had urged that changes be made.

“It's time to bring that (briefing) room in line with how readers and viewers consume the news in 2025,” Fleischer said in an interview. “They don't get their news from The Washington Post, The New York Times and the three networks anymore. They get their news from a myriad of sources.”

In practice, some newcomers have refreshingly tried to shed light on issues important to conservatives, instead of hostile attempts to play "gotcha" by the mainstream media, Fleischer said. There were also softballs, like when the Ruthless podcast asked press secretary Karoline Leavitt if reporters who questioned border policy were "out of touch." The conservative Real America's Voice network tried to knock Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy off stride by asking why he wasn't wearing a suit in the Oval Office.

While the White House Correspondents' Association has protested the AP’s treatment and efforts to upend tradition, it has been largely toothless. For more extensive discussions, the president and his team generally favor interviews with outlets that speak to his supporters, like Fox News.

The Trump team's rapid response efforts to fight the 'fake media'

The White House has also established a "Rapid Response 47" account on X to disseminate its views and attack journalists or stories it objects to. The feed's stated goals are supporting the president and "holding the Fake Media accountable."

Leavitt, 27, hasn't hesitated to go toe to toe with reporters, often with a smile, and Tik-Tok collects some of those moments.

"We know for a fact there have been lies that have been pushed by many legacy media outlets in this country about this president, and we will not accept that," she said at her first press briefing. It stood in contrast to Trump's 2017 press secretary, Sean Spicer, who got into an angry confrontation with the press about the size of the president's inauguration crowd on his first day in the White House, and never truly recovered from it.

Showing the spread of the administration's disciplined approach, the Defense Department also has a rapid response account that says it "fights fake news." The Pentagon has evicted several news organizations from long-held office space, leading some reporters to worry about access to fast, reliable information during a military crisis.

“Strategically, he likes to use the press as a pawn — it is one of the institutions that he can demonize to make himself look good,” said Ron Fournier, a former Washington bureau chief for the AP.

Trump has active lawsuits going against news outlets that displease him, such as CBS News for the way "60 Minutes" edited an interview with 2024 election opponent, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, or The Des Moines Register, for what turned out to be an inaccurate pre-election poll of Iowa voters.

The new FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, has signaled an activist stance, with investigations open against CBS for the "60 Minutes" case, ABC News for how it fact-checked the Trump-Harris debate and NBC on whether it violated federal "equal time" provisions by bringing Harris onto "Saturday Night Live."

Even with all the change, many newsrooms are confronting the challenge

Fleischer welcomes a newly aggressive attitude toward the press. He believes many journalists were more activists than reporters during Trump's first term. He wondered why journalists were not more aggressive in determining whether Biden's advancing age made him fit for the presidency.

“I think that the press is either in denial, or they acknowledge that they have lost the trust of the people but they won't change or do anything about it,” he said. “They just don't know how to do their jobs any differently.”

Press advocates worry about the intimidation factor of lawsuits and investigations, particularly on smaller newsrooms. What stories will go unreported simply because it’s not worth the potential hassle? “It has a very corrosive effect over time,” Grueskin said.

Worth watching, too, is a disconnect between newsrooms and the people who own them. Both the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post backed off endorsements of Harris last fall at the behest of the their owners, and Post owner Jeff Bezos attended Trump's inauguration. When the Post announced a reorganization earlier this month, Leavitt took a shot: "It appears that the mainstream media, including the Post, is finally learning that having disdain for more than half the country who supports this president does not help you sell newspapers."

Many newsrooms are notably not backing down from the challenge of covering the administration. "60 Minutes" has done several hard-hitting reports, the Atlantic has added staff and Wired is digging in to cover Elon Musk's cost-cutting.

For their own industry, much of the news is grim. The future of Voice of America is in doubt, eliminating jobs and, its supporters fear, reducing the nation's influence overseas. Cost-cutters are eyeing government subscriptions for news outlets, eliminating an income source. On a broader scale, there are worries about attacks on journalists' legal protections against libel lawsuits.

“They're pulling at every thread they can find, no matter how tenuous, to try and undermine credible news organizations,” Grueskin said.

It is well organized. It is coming from multiple directions.

And it has been only two months.

