2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

The Swedish Maritime Administration received a pre-dawn alarm that two cargo ships had collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm. The authority identified the ships as Karin Hoej of Denmark and the British ship Scot Carrier. The Danish ship capsized and is upside down.

Two people from the Danish ship’s crew are missing and a search is underway, it said, adding that a helicopter and nine ships from Sweden were participating in the search, along with two Danish ships. An aircraft from the Swedish Coast Guard is also on its way.