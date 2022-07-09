2 men gored while running with bulls at Pamplona festival

Saturday’s bull run was the third of eight scheduled this year. There were no gorings on the first two days.
The collective adrenaline rush of the bull run is followed by general hedonism with people drinking, eating, attending concerts and partying late into the night.
The six bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights by professional bullfighters later in the day.
Runners fall as people run in the street with fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A runner falls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A runner is taken away on a stretcher by medics after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
People run in the street with fighting bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
People watch from balconies as others run in the street with fighting bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
