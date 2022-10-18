BreakingNews
Ex-Clark County development director reprimanded for ethics violation
springfield-news-sun logo
X

2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Police say two people have been killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing in southwestern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said.

The suspected assailant fled the scene in the city of Ludwigshafen and was chased by police, who detained him. He was shot at in the process, German news agency dpa reported. It wasn't immediately clear how serious his injuries were or how he got them.

Further information on the incident wasn't immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.

In Other News
1
Liz Truss' waning power brings political plots, and jokes
2
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
3
French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites
4
Gates Foundation boosts GivingTuesday with $10M donation
5
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top