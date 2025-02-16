2 killed in crash of small plane near municipal airport east of Atlanta, authorities say

Authorities say two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a small airport east of Atlanta
Nation & World
8 hours ago
X

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff late Saturday from a small airport east of Atlanta, authorities said.

The Rockwell Commander with two people on board crashed near Covington Municipal Airport around 11:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“There was no further communication from the aircraft after takeoff,” police said in a statement.

Police said responding officers found the aircraft and the two victims in woods just north of the runway in Newton County, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of downtown Atlanta.

Authorities were working to confirm the victims' identities.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

In Other News
1
‘Saturday Night Live’ celebrates 50 years with comedy, music and show’s...
2
Shaq's OGs win the 1st NBA All-Star mini-tournament, topping Chuck's...
3
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy travels to United Arab Emirates as...
4
Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy...
5
Stephen Curry captures MVP honors in All-Star Game at home, leads...