2 killed, 2 wounded in Sweden shooting believed to be gang-related

Criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden in recent decades, with an increasing number of drive-by shootings, bombings and grenade attacks. Most of the violence is taking place in Sweden's three largest cities: Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.

There have been 144 shootings so far this year, with 18 fatalities recorded, according to police statistics. Those shootings also wounded 41 people, including innocent bystanders.

In 2022, Sweden hit a record with 62 people fatally shot. There were 391 shootings that year, and 107 people were wounded. A year earlier, there were 344 shootings, with 45 killed and 115 wounded.

A 2021 report by the Swedish national council for crime prevention said Sweden had overtaken Italy and Eastern European countries primarily because of the violent activities of organized criminal gangs.

Sweden's center-right government has vowed to tackle gang-related crime by tightening laws.