springfield-news-sun logo
X

2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina

Nation & World
14 minutes ago
Authorities say two inmates have been found dead in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said.

Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

Autopsies are planned for Friday, according to the coroner's office, which didn't release any additional information including whether there was any sign of trauma or the names of the inmates or the charges they faced.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office runs the jail and hadn't released any information on the deaths Thursday night.

In Other News
1
Point scores in OT, Lightning-Maple Leafs head to Game 7
2
N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak
3
Russian threats push Finland toward joining NATO alliance
4
Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals
5
Bruins back home, beat Hurricanes 5-2 to force 7th game
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top