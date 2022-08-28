2 high-rise towers in India demolished for violating laws

The Supreme Court said the construction of the two towers also was illegal because the builder did not receive mandatory consent from other apartment owners in the area.

Ahead of the demolition, the towers were surrounded by scaffolding, fences, barricades and special covers to block dust from the approximately 88,000 tons of debris that would be generated, officials said. Disposing all of the debris will take three months.

Residents are expected to return to the area Sunday evening after experts examine the impact of the demolition. Some apartments are located just nine meters (29.5 feet) away from the blast site, and the required safe distance is 20 meters (65.6 feet).

“It would come in the top five demolitions in the world in terms of height, volume, steel and tightness of the structure,” said Utkarsh Mehta, a partner with Edifice Engineering, which brought down the building in collaboration with Jet Demolition from South Africa at a cost of 180 million rupees ($2.25 million).

Mehta said 3,500 kilograms (7,716 pounds) of explosives were drilled into thousands of holes in the columns and shears of the towers. Experts used the waterfall method of demolition in which one story collapses on the next.

Joe Brikmann, director of Jet Demolition, said earlier he was confident no harm would come to the buildings adjacent to the demolished towers.

“The buildings in this area are in a high seismic zone (zone IV) and built to experience earthquakes which are much stronger than vibrations from an implosion. We are confident that the implosion of the towers will not cause any damage to properties,” The Times of India newspaper quoted him as saying.

The tallest building demolished in the world with explosives to date was 165 meters tall (541 feet), and occurred in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Nov. 27, 2020, according to Guinness World Records.

Combined Shape Caption Explosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder and were yet to be occupied became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Explosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder and were yet to be occupied became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption A street is blocked with vehicles as people gather to witness a controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption A street is blocked with vehicles as people gather to witness a controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Media personnel report on a controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Media personnel report on a controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Balconies of nearby residential buildings are covered with plastic to block dust during controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Balconies of nearby residential buildings are covered with plastic to block dust during controlled demolition of twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Nearby residential buildings are engulfed by dust as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Nearby residential buildings are engulfed by dust as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Debris is seen after twin high-rise apartment towers are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Debris is seen after twin high-rise apartment towers are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption This combination photo shows Noida's twin high-rise apartment towers, above, before and below after they are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption This combination photo shows Noida's twin high-rise apartment towers, above, before and below after they are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Debris is seen after twin high-rise apartment towers are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Debris is seen after twin high-rise apartment towers are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Twin high-rise apartment towers are seen before they are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Twin high-rise apartment towers are seen before they are leveled to the ground in a controlled demolition in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Explosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Explosives are detonated to demolish twin high-rise apartment towers in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri

Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri Combined Shape Caption Cloud of dust rises as twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The demolition was done after the country's top court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers, constructed by a private builder were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri