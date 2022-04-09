2 European divers rescued in Indonesia, Dutch teenager dead

The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off Mersing town in Malaysia's southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued Thursday by a tugboat. She said the four of them surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

Grodem was training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses, maritime officials said.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing were suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.