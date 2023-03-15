2 dead after canyons flood near Utah-Arizona line

Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Allen Alldredge said the first man who was found dead was among a group of three hiking south to Lees Ferry across the Utah-Arizona border. Another man in the group was rescued and taken to the hospital, where he was being treated for hypothermia and bodily injury after days of exposure. Authorities found a second body on Wednesday afternoon across the Arizona border. Although they couldn't immediately confirm it was the man identified as missing earlier in the week, Alldredge said they “were very confident that it was our missing individual” and called off additional search.

Alldredge said authorities received a call Monday from the spouse of a hiker who had not returned home from a hike they began Friday. The hikers were on a multiday trek from Wire Pass to Lees Ferry through Buckskin Gulch's sandstone features that includes multiple narrow slot canyons.