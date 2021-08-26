2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Illinois courthouse

The shootings occurred after one of the victims, Victor Andrade, emerged from the Kankakee County Courthouse and was fatally shot by Antonio Hernandez, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said during a news conference.

Miguel Andrade then went to his car and retrieved a gun and engaged in a running gun battle with Hernandez outside the courthouse and into a parking lot in which Hernandez was killed, Passwater said.