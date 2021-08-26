2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Illinois courthouse

A 20-year-old male also was shot and underwent surgery, Passwater said.
“They’re all members of the same gang. So there was some kind of internal feud with them... a long ongoing feud between them," Passwater said.
Officers recovered “multiple” firearms, including one long gun, at the scene, the police chief said..
Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.
Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Authorities work at the scene where a victim is covered on East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A woman leans against a tree as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A vehicle has a broken rear window as authorities work at the scene following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Kankakee Police and fire blockade the area of East Merchant Street following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
A Kankakee Police officer kneels by an evidence marker near a handgun following a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, left, and Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwarer follow a shooting near the Kankakee County Courthouse, Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021, in Kankakee, Ill. Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. (Tiffany Blanchette/The Daily Journal via AP)
