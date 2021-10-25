2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

One fired agent in Texas with 10 years in the Border Patrol posted an image of Pepe the Frog, “a symbol of the alt-right and white supremacy,” and doctored images of President Joe Biden touching U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the report said. The other, California-based agent, who was at the agency for 20 years and was disciplined in 2005 for undisclosed reasons, published homophobic memes and a doctored image of then-President Donald Trump raping a member of Congress. The report doesn't name the lawmaker but Ocasio-Cortez has said she was depicted being raped on the Facebook group, named "I'm 10-15.

"I'm 10-15," which is Border Patrol code for migrants in custody, had about 9,500 current and former agents as members, including two agency chiefs, the report said. Carla Provost, who was chief from August 2018 until January 2020 after more than a year as acting head, joined in 2017 and told authorities that she used it to get an "unfiltered gauge" of reactions to her statements. Rodney Scott, who succeeded Provost until being forced out in August, said his membership enabled him to communicate with staff and "know what the workforce is talking about."