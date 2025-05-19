2 books celebrating New York City culture and community win the Gotham Prize

Philanthropists-political strategists Bradley Tusk and Howard Wolfson cofounded the Gotham prize in 2020 as a “way to uplift the creative community” during the pandemic.

In "Paradise Bronx," Frazier draws upon his years of walking about the New York City borough and weaves together everything from Revolutionary War history to baseball and hip-hop. Gelinas' "Movement" continues the tradition of such classics as Robert Caro's "The Power Broker" in documenting how New Yorkers have fought for the preservation and improvement of mass transit.

“This year, we are proud to award the Gotham Book Prize to two outstanding works of non-fiction that combine rigorous research with a unique point of view to illuminate the rich and complex history that makes New York City great,” Tusk and Wolfson said in a statement.

Previous notable Gotham Book Prize recipients

2021: James McBride, "Deacon King Kong."

2022: Andrea Ellott, “Invisible Child.”

2023: John Wood Sweet, “The Sewing Girl's Tale,” and Sidik Fofana, “Stories from the Tenant Downstairs.”

2024: Colson Whitehead, "Crook Manifesto."