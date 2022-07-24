2 apparent homophobic attacks reported after Berlin Pride

A woman passing by saw the attack and stood in front of the victim, at which point the attackers fled.

The man sustained cuts and bruises and was treated on an outpatient basis.

The incidents came at the end of a day in which hundreds of thousands came out to support LGBTQ rights around the city. Final police estimates put the overall crowd size at 350,000, after revising its initial estimate of 150,000.

The parade itself was peaceful, police said.

Saturday was the first time Berlin’s annual celebration had taken place largely without restrictions since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic: It was canceled in 2020 and significantly smaller last year due to pandemic-related rules.

