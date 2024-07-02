2 aid workers killed in the latest violent attack in eastern Congo’s conflict

It wasn't immediately clear which group was behind the attack, but more than 120 armed groups in eastern Congo have been carrying out deadly attacks that often involve bombs targeting residents as they seek a share of the region’s gold and other resources.

The violence in the province has worsened in recent months as security forces battle the rebels. Two people were killed last week in the region when mortar shelling targeted a base operated by South Africa's military, which is part of a regional peacekeeping mission. The rebels have also overtaken more villages in recent weeks.

The M23 rebel group, with alleged ties to neighboring Rwanda, has been the most active in the region, seizing strategic towns, with about half of the North Kivu province under their control, according to Richard Moncrieff, the Crisis Group’s Great Lakes region director.