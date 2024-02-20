2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By NICK INGRAM – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed.

The shooting was the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets' NBA championship.

