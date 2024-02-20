2 adults are charged with murder in the deadly shooting at Kansas City's Super Bowl celebration

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed.

The shooting was the latest at a sports celebration in the U.S. A shooting wounded several people last year in Denver after the Nuggets' NBA championship.