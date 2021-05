1st sportsbook at major pro sports arena opens in Washington

Ted Leonsis, who owns the Capitals, Wizards and the arena, hopes to capitalize on the increasing acceptance of legalized sports betting in the U.S. and continue chipping away at the stigma of gambling.

“Fans come to the arena and they now have the ability to have a rooting interest, if you will, in the outcome of the game,” Leonsis said. “I just view this as a natural extension of what was happening but to do it in a more modern — in the sunlight, in a transparent — way.”

Leonsis is betting it'll be the first of many around the country.

“You’ll see lots of other arenas, lots of other leagues pushing on the gas to do this,” he said. “Because of that, we know we’re an exemplar and everyone’s going to be watching how well we execute."

The first opportunity for fans to go from an arena to a sportsbook comes Saturday when the Wizards face the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Founder & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals Ted Leonsis, right, shakes hands with CEO of Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg, left, as he takes the podium to speak at a ribbon cutting for the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first full-service sportsbook at a major four North American pro sports venue in the United States opens its doors. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

From left, Caesars Sports & Online Gaming Co-President Eric Hession, CEO of Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer President Jim Van Stone, Founder & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and owner of the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals Ted Leonsis, and chef Nicholas Stefanelli participate in a ribbon cutting for the William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The William Hill Sportsbook is the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

