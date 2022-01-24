1st round of vote for Italian president fails amid stalemate

Starting with the fourth round Thursday a simple majority of 505 votes would clinch victory.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen to steer Italy through its frequent political crises. Presidents can also send legislation back to Parliament and dissolve the legislature ahead of its term in case it loses its working majority.

Neither of Parliament's two main blocs has enough votes for a simple majority, meaning parties are scrambling to reach a consensus as well as win pledges of support from about 90 electors not aligned with either bloc.

“The process will take some days," said Liguria Gov. Giovanni Toti, who leads a small center-right party.

As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, traditional voting booths were replaced by easier to sanitize pass-through door-less structures, and the electors were instructed to use hand sanitizer before filling out their ballot. By special arrangement, a good dozen electors who have COVID-19 were allowed to cast their ballots at a parking lot drive-in behind Parliament.

One anti-vaccine lawmaker, who had earlier been expelled for her anti-science views from the populist 5-Star Movement and who now has no party allegiance, refused to take a COVID-19 test and was not allowed to vote. The lawmaker, Sara Cunial, said she would file an official protest, Italian media reported.

Ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew his controversial candidacy to be president on Saturday. The 85-year-old has been undergoing tests at a hospital in Milan, his office confirmed Sunday.

Premier Mario Draghi has signaled his willingness to be elected to the post, but support from parties in his broad pandemic coalition is split over concerns that his move from head of government to head of state could trigger an early election before the scheduled time of spring 2023.

Berlusconi and his ally Matteo Salvini, the right-wing League leader, oppose Draghi's candidacy, largely worried that a Draghi move to the Quirinal presidential palace could trigger an early election.

The 5-Star Movement, Parliament's largest party, is split, because Draghi came to power when Mattarella last year tapped him to replace Premier Giuseppe Conte, their leader.

A former central banker and former head of the European Central Bank, Draghi helped Italy secure billions in European Union funding to relaunch the economy. Draghi has said his role is largely complete, but some want him to stay on to reassure the EU that the funds will be properly spent.

___

Colleen Barry reported from Milan.

Caption FILE - A Courassier presidential guard is silhouetted in the courtyard of Rome's Quirinale presidential palace, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's reluctant withdrawal. (AP Photo/ Andrew Medichini, File) Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Lawmaker Pier Ferdinando Casini casts his ballot during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's reluctant withdrawal. The situation that is likely to persist until Thursday. Italy's lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, second left, and President of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, preside over the first round of votes for Italy's next president, at the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's reluctant withdrawal. The situation that is likely to persist until Thursday. Italy's lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption A view of the new voting booths compliant with anti-covid precautions during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption A view of the new voting booths compliant with anti-covid precautions during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption A medical staff member walks past the entrance of a special drive-thru voting area set up outside Montecitorio palace for electors positive to COVID-19 or in quarantine, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Italy's lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its frequent political crises. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption People enter a special drive-thru voting area set up outside Montecitorio parliament building for electors positive to COVID-19 or in quarantine, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Italy's lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption A ballot is being cast during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. As part of COVID-19 safety protocols, traditional voting booths, with drapery, designed for secrecy, were replaced by easier to clean pass-through door-less structures. When the electors, starting with infirmed lawmakers and senators-for-life, finished voting, they deposited ballots in an ornate round container, affectionately dubbed "the salad bowl." (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption Former leader of the Northern League party, Umberto Bossi, casts his ballot during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's reluctant withdrawal. The situation that is likely to persist until Thursday. Italy's lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption A view of the Chamber of Deputies during the first round of voting for Italy's next president, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's reluctant withdrawal. Italy's lawmakers and special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption Former Italian Premier Mario Monti casts his ballot during the first round of votes in the Italian parliament, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Political parties held internal meetings over the weekend, but were keeping the names of possible candidates close to their vests. ( Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Caption Reporters stand in front of Montecitorio palace, the Italian Lower Chamber, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Italy's lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its frequent political crises. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Reporters stand in front of Montecitorio palace, the Italian Lower Chamber, in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Italy's lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its frequent political crises. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Reporters stand in front of Montecitorio parliament building in Rome, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The first round of voting for Italy's next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates. Italy's lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy's head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its frequent political crises. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini