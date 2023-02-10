1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer

The warning from dozens of inmates is the clearest indication yet that one of the officers who took part in the violent beating of Nichols had an event in his past that should have raised concerns before he was hired as a police officer.

Shelby County did not immediately respond to a request on Friday seeking information about its investigation into the beating allegations, so it is unclear if Haley was ultimately disciplined for the incident or cleared of wrongdoing. A Memphis Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email asking whether they knew about the incident when Haley was hired.