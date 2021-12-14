1st meeting of Germany's new COVID panel as infections ease

Scholz's center-left coalition government has pledged greater transparency, but spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said he didn't expect minutes of the expert panel's meetings to be released.

Germany’s vaccination rate — 69.7% of the population is fully vaccinated at present — still falls short of the minimum 75% that authorities aim for. The number of people who have received a booster shot — now 24.7% of the population — is rising rapidly as the country's vaccination campaign picks up speed again.

The tougher measures introduced recently largely target unvaccinated people, who are now prevented from going to most nonessential stores, restaurants and cultural or sports venues.

Protests against the measures flared in several German states over the weekend and on Monday.

Thousands of people protested against plans for compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations in dozens of cities, including Rostock, Mannheim, Magdeburg and Berlin.

German security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement — a loose collection of groups opposed to the pandemic restrictions — are becoming increasingly radicalized.

Caption Opponents of the Corona measures walk at a demonstration near the church square in Koenigs Wusterhausen, Germany, Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021. People have demonstrated against the Corona measures in several cities in Germany. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)