1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly

“Even subtle astronomical events like this one make me excited and happy to share them,” astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the project's founder, said in an email.

The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better display.

The eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse, when some but not all of the moon passes through the Earth’s dark, central shadow. Asia, Africa and Europe will be treated to the whole show.

A total lunar eclipse isn't on tap until 2025 with North America and the western half of South America in front-row seats.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.