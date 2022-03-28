1st Latina justice takes seat on California Supreme Court

Guerrero, 50, of San Diego, who grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley, said in brief remarks that she is the product of "the courage, the sacrifices and the struggles of my parents and my grandparents."

“They came to this country knowing that it would not be easy for them,” she said. "But like so many others, they came here with hope — hope of a brighter future for their children, the pursuit ... of the American Dream.”

Guerrero fills the vacancy left in October when Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar stepped down.

Patricia Guerrero, left, is sworn-in to the California Supreme Court on Monday, March 28, 2022, by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the Stanford Mansion in Sacramento. She is joined by her sons Anthony, 15, left, and Christopher, 14, holding a family Bible, and her husband, Joe Dyson. Guerrero is the first Latina justice on the state's highest court. She replaces Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar. (Nathaniel Levine/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

Patricia Guerrero, second from right, laughs with her husband, Joe Dyson, right, during opening remarks before she was sworn-in to the California Supreme Court on Monday, March 28, 2022, by Gov. Gavin Newsom, background left, at the Stanford Mansion in Sacramento, Calif. Guerrero is the first Latina justice on the state's highest court. She replaces Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar. (Nathaniel Levine/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)