BreakingNews
Wild Card playoffs: Bengals beat Ravens on record-setting defensive touchdown
springfield-news-sun logo
X

19 dead, dozens injured in Senegal road crash

Nation & World
By BABACAR DIONE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Authorities in Senegal say a bus swerved to avoid hitting a donkey and collided with a truck

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A bus swerved to avoid hitting a donkey and collided with a truck, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens of others in Senegal on Monday, authorities said.

The collision happened near Ngeun Sarr in the country's north, President Macky Sall tweeted.

“Yet another fatal accident on our roads," he said. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Speedy recovery to the injured."

The crash involved a public bus and a transport truck, the fire department said. The bus was apparently trying to avoid hitting a donkey, local fire department commander Lt. Ousseynou Ndiaye said.

Last week, 40 people were killed in a bus crash in Gnivy village, in Senegal's Kaffrine region. After that crash, the government announced reforms to try and stem collisions.

Traffic crashes happen regularly in the West African nation because of poor roads, bad cars and drivers not adhering to the rules, locals say.

In 2017, at least 25 people were killed when two buses also crashed. Many of those people were heading toward the central town of Touba for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.

In Other News
1
Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills
2
As elites arrive in Davos, conspiracy theories thrive online
3
Islamic State claims church bombing in east Congo; 14 dead
4
African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony
5
As 37 die in apartment strike, Russia seen readying long war
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top