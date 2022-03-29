springfield-news-sun logo
18-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Chicago-area mall

Authorities work the scene outside the Rosemont Outlet Mall where a fatal shooting occurred inside, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for an 18-year-old Chicago man in the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall.

Rosemont police said the 18-year-old is suspected in the Friday night shooting that killed 20-year-old Joel Valdes at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of the city.

Police said the shooting occurred near the food court during a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Police said they have located a vehicle the suspect was driving on the night of the shooting but he remains at large. Police said he's considered armed and dangerous.

