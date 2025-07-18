17-year-old charged with murder in paddleboarder's killing at a pond in rural Maine

Maine State Police said a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody in Union on Wednesday night in connection with the homicide investigation but initially did not elaborate and declined to release additional information about him.

On Friday, the state attorney general's office said the teen was charged with one count of murder. The office did not release the teen's name and did not immediately say when he was due in court.

A medical examiner determined Stewart’s cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, police said.

Police said in a statement Friday that they were not releasing any additional information and that the case was “still a very active investigation.” They have said they are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Stewart paddleboarding on July 2 on Crawford Pond.

Stewart lived about 21 miles (34 kilometers) from the pond, which is a popular summer destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the scenic coastal areas of the state’s midcoast region. A person reached by phone who identified herself as Stewart’s sister on Thursday declined to comment.

Friends of Stewart have posted online testimonials remembering her as fiercely independent and always up for a challenge, including outdoor adventures and building projects. Over the years, she worked in many roles, including as a fisherman and bartender, friends said.

She renovated her home in Tenants Harbor, a neighborhood in St. George, said Bruce Twyon, a friend who knew Stewart from her time living in the Virgin Islands. That spoke to her self-motivation and spirit of “getting things done and enjoying life every day,” he said.

“She was such a sweet person and very strong and independent, and took care of a lot of people,” Twyon said.

The pond, in the 2,400-resident town of Union, is about 600 acres (243 hectares) and does not have public access. It is available for a variety of uses, including boating and fishing. The 100 Acre Island preserve in the center of the pond is a wooded island reachable by canoe, kayak or paddleboard from a nearby campground.

The pond has numerous nooks and narrow areas, so it’s possible there were other boaters on the water at the time of the killing who were unaware someone was in danger.

Police said the teen was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Loved ones of Stewart — who was known as “Sunny” by her friends — launched a GoFundMe page to help celebrate her life. The page said memorial service dates were being determined.

