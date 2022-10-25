'1619 Project' publisher launches series of readalongs

“The 1619 Project Read Along: A Classroom Without Walls” will be a mix of in-person and/or virtual gatherings, beginning Tuesday night with an event at the Greene Space in downtown Manhattan and continuing this fall and early next year. The readings and ensuing discussions will focus on six chapters — Democracy, Capitalism, Fear, Race, Justice, and Music — from the book, a sweeping examination into the legacy of slavery and racism in U.S. history.

Desmond and the two Alexanders (they are sisters) are contributors to the 1619 project, whose creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones, will participate in events about Democracy, Justice and Music.