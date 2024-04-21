15 people injured when tram collides with guardrail at Universal Studios theme park near Los Angeles

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — More than a dozen people suffered mostly minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday to the theme park in Universal City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown LA, the agency said in a social media post.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail, “causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers.”

The fire department said 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The highway patrol's statement on Sunday said some of the injuries were moderate, but didn't specify a number.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that there were “multiple minor injuries” but didn't provide details on the accident.

Sheriff's Lt. Maria Abal said the four-car tram used for movie studio backlot tours might have experienced an issue with its brakes.

The highway patrol is leading the investigation. The agency said alcohol and drugs were not considered a factor.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including “Jaws” and Jordan Peele's “Nope.” The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting Friday.

