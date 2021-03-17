14 hospitalized in Canaries after Spain rescues migrant boat

A 2-year-old girl in critical condition and three women in serious condition were among nine children and five adults who were hospitalized, the local health department said.

A total of 52 sub-Saharan Africans including 29 women and nine children were found onboard the vessel seven nautical miles south of the island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday evening and brought to the port of Arguineguin, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said. Upon disembarkation, Red Cross medics immediately performed resuscitating maneuvers on the baby girl on the floor, said a spokeswoman for the Red Cross in the Canary Islands.