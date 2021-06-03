13 on trial in Paris for cyberbullying, threats against teen

The case is the first such trial under new jurisdiction France created this year to prosecute crimes online, including harassment and discrimination.

The defendants, who are between 18 and 35 years old and from all around France, face up to two years in prison and 30,000 euros in fines (about $37,000) if convicted of online harassment. Some of the 13 are also accused of online death threats, an offense that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and fine up to 45,000 euros ($55,000).