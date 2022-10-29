120,000 parade at Taiwan Pride celebration despite rain

"We were not discriminated. Everybody knew,” said 18-year-old Chen. “We did not have to worry much. We just were ourselves.”

But others still face challenges. Tommy Huang said he feels distant from his partner's family.

“His parents haven’t fully accepted me yet. One day, I really hope I could visit his parents during Lunar New Year and get to know them, and that they could accept us the way we are,” said Huang, a 35-year-old publishing company owner.

Although Taiwan recognizes same-sex marriage for its nationals, it does not allow foreigners to have same-sex marriages legalized.

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying