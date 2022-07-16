12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 4-3 win in Texas

Taylor Hearn (4-6) matched his career high with seven strikeouts over four innings after Matt Bush pitched a scoreless first as an opener. Hearn allowed four runs, two earned, while giving up five hits and walking two.

Seager's 22nd homer came a day after being added to the American League All-Star team and the Home Run Derby. He will face Rodríguez in the first round of the derby next week at Dodger Stadium, which was Seager’s home his first seven big league seasons before going to Texas in free agency last winter on a $325 million, 10-year contract.

That two-out solo shot in the sixth was Seager's seventh homer in the past 10 games, and extended his career-best RBI streak to eight games. His career high for homers is 26 in 2016.

Taveras' two-run homer was his third of the year, and cut the deficit to 4-3 in the seventh. Ray then got another strikeout before giving up a single on his 106th and final pitch.

After Seattle loaded the bases on a single and two walks by reliever A.J Alexy to start the eighth, José Leclerc struck out back-to-back batters, but was unable to get a third strike past Rodríguez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was out of lineup for the second game in a row since bruising his right index finger during a doubleheader Wednesday at Washington. Manager Scott Servais said the finger only really limits Crawford throwing, and that he could be available to hit. ... INF Carlos Santana was placed on the restricted list to deal with a family emergency. INF Kevin Padlo, who turned 26 Friday, was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

Rangers: Manager Chris Woodward said reliever Johnathan Hernandez, who had Tommy John surgery 15 months ago, should be close to returning. The right-hander could pitch at some point before next week's All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (10-3, 2.80 ERA) allowed one earned run over 12 2/3 innings in his previous two starts against the Rangers this year. Texas right-hander Spencer Howard (1-1, 8.04) is 1-3 with a 9.95 ERA in his seven career games (six starts) at Globe Life Field.

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, center, celebrates in the dugout after Rodriguez hit a grand slam in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim tags out Seattle Mariners' Justin Upton (8) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Elier Hernandez, left, Leody Taveras (3) and Nathaniel Lowe celebrate after Taveras hit a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Corey Seager runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia leaps to catch a fly ball by Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez in foul territory during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray is greeted in the dugout after getting out of a based-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren