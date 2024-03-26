Numbers drawn for $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history, thanks to 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner. The last time someone won the jackpot was Dec. 8, 2023.

The long drought of jackpots is no accident, as the game has long odds of 1 in 302.6 million in order to create large prizes that will generate lots of interest and sales.

The $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who opts for a cash payout would get $537.5 million.

Those winnings would be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.