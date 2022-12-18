springfield-news-sun logo
X

11 people seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
An emergency response agency says 11 people on a flight from Phoenix Sunday suffered serious injuries after the plane encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes outside Honolulu

HONOLULU (AP) — Eleven people on a flight to Hawaii suffered serious injuries after the plane encountered severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing, an emergency response agency said Sunday.

A statement from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday. The statement said that responders treated 36 patients. Of those, 20 patients were transported for further medical treatment. Eleven people were in serious condition and nine were in stable condition, the agency said in the statement.

The flight was traveling to Honolulu from Phoenix, Arizona.

In Other News
1
Texas-Mexico cities strained ahead of expected migrant surge
2
Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT
3
Banchero scores 31 as Magic win second straight in Boston
4
McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24
5
Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top